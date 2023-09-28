Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.43 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002811 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $108.43 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002464 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

