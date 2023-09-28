LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 29,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 68,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 9.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 317,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,492,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 22.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,393,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 439,076 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

