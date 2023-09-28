LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LIXIL Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JSGRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 30,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

