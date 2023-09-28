Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

