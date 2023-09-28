LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.25 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and $1.81 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 965,910,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,701,459 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

