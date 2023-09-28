Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

LLY traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $546.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. The stock has a market cap of $519.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

