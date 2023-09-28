MARBLEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $54.02 million and $1.42 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,300,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,201,649 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,300,480 with 90,201,649.16547509 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.59706358 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,483,144.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

