Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 61,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 107,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

MIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 93.63% and a negative net margin of 106.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

