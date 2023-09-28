McCormick & Company, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 1,236,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,628. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

