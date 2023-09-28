MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MMNFF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,931,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
