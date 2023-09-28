MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMNFF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,931,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

