Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.51

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.51 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 477.80 ($5.83). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 474.30 ($5.79), with a volume of 2,943,946 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.41) to GBX 540 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.