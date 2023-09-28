Meta Platforms’ (META) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,780,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,069,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.97 and its 200 day moving average is $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.