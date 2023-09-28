MetisDAO Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $63.04 million and $1.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00052126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,589 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,467,589.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.77869308 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $1,557,128.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

