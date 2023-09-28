N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 15743403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Trading Down 28.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

