N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 15743403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
N4 Pharma Trading Down 28.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
About N4 Pharma
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than N4 Pharma
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.