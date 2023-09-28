Navcoin Price Tops $0.0487 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $76,697.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00181347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

