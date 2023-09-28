NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stake Raised by Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd

Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma accounts for about 9.6% of Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd owned about 3.52% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

