NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

NewtekOne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NEWT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 66,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.33. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $32,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,679.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

