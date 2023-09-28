Next 15 Group plc (NFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 on November 24th

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NFG opened at GBX 597 ($7.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £594.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29,750.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.82. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 542 ($6.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 859 ($10.49).

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.58) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.