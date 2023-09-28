NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.83

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.83 and traded as high as C$12.42. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 171,332 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.95.

Get NFI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$854.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2919385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.