NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,717,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,656. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

