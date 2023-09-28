NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.53 and traded as high as C$13.33. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 241,805 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.3357532 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

