NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 9,424 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 14.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

