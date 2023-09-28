Obsidian Energy (OBE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE: OBE) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2023 – Obsidian Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Obsidian Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Obsidian Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Obsidian Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

8/3/2023 – Obsidian Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

OBE traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.03. 89,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.77. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 107.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.9348592 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

