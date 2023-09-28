OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $83,963.10 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

