Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,831 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

