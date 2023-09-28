Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Oriental Land stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 77,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

