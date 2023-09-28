Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on February 9th

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

LON OGN opened at GBX 3.36 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

