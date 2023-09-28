Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $153.70 million and $3.14 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

