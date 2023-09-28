Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 28.13%.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 33,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,650. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 66,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

