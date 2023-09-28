Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PKBK stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 37.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

