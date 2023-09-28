Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

SPT traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 721,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $254,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $940,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

