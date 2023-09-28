Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. AppLovin accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,726,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,610. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,208,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

