Polianta Ltd Sells 14,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 2,950,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.