Polianta Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,039,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,220,000 after acquiring an additional 228,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 306.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 158,409 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.6% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 290.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE BLDR traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.45. 211,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,847. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.