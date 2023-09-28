Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.05. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 9,926 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,033 shares in the company, valued at $73,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.