Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Procaps Group Price Performance

PROCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 309,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Procaps Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

