Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $7.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,063.34 or 0.99976789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.