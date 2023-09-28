Radio Caca Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006475 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

