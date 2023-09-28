Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95. 34,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rallybio

Rallybio Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.