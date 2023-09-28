Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.75

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.75 and traded as high as $23.76. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 183,946 shares.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.21% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

