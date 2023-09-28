Raymond James Begins Coverage on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 242,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,751. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

