Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 37,175.0% in September

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 37,175.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 1,306,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($102.58) to GBX 7,700 ($94.03) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.54) to GBX 6,250 ($76.32) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($93.30) to GBX 7,340 ($89.63) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,115.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

