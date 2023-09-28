Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 37,175.0% in September

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 37,175.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 1,306,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
