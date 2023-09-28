Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,298. Redeia Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

