Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RDEIY
Redeia Corporación Trading Down 0.3 %
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporación
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.