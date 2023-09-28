Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 8,037,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,479,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.