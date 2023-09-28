Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,448. The firm has a market cap of $288.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

