Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,663,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

