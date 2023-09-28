Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Request has a total market capitalization of $64.63 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,052.60 or 1.00070773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0630222 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $850,460.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

