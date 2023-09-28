Reviewing NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) and Its Peers

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million $30,000.00 299.10 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $256.19 million 18.61

NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 14.74% 7.40% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 360 1673 1183 49 2.28

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 114.83%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, suggesting that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp rivals beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.