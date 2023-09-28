ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.70. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 147,342 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,162.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 262,708 shares of company stock worth $185,224 and sold 35,242 shares worth $24,317. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.