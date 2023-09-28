Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 3,455.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rio2 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded up C$0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.23.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.